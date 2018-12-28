Family reacts to migrant boy’s death

YALAMBOJOCH, Guatemala (NBC) – A Guatemalan mother is grieving the death of her son, the second child to die this month in U.S. custody after being detained at the border with Mexico.
In the town where 8-year-old Felipe Gomez lived, they lit candles Thursday and prayed.
Felipe died on Christmas Eve after being picked up by U.S. border agents in Texas for illegally crossing the border.
He and his father had trekked through Mexico from a rural northwestern region of Guatemala.
Felipe’s mother, Catarina Alonzo, says her son was healthy when he left home.
In her indigenous language, she explained that her husband told her Felipe died peacefully.
They left Guatemala, she said, because of poverty.
The local mayor says manual laborers in the region make about five dollars a day, not enough to support a family.
Many people are supported by relatives who work in the U.S. or in Mexico.
After Felipe’s death, U.S. border officials announced they would conduct secondary medical checks on all children in their custody, focusing on those under ten.