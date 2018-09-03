Family rescued from Mt. McLoughlin, searchers carry dog to safety

MOUNT McLOUGHLIN, Ore. – A family and their dogs were rescued from Mount McLoughlin after the lost the trail over the weekend.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of September 1, rescuers were told about a family from Creswell got lost while hiking the mountain. The family included three children ranging in ages between 10 and 14 and two dogs.
The family called 911 and dispatchers tried to guide them back, but the family became stuck in a field of boulders after darkness fell. They did not have flashlights.
The family was eventually found four miles from the trailhead. However, one of their dogs—a 100-pound Labrador named Bailey—wasn’t able to walk. So, search and rescue crew members took turns packing the dog out.
With their rescuers’ help, the family made it back to their vehicle by about 5:00 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, searchers included Jason Pettigrew, George Milleneix, Nathan Stroh, Gary Vanderbloom, T.J. Lombardi and Kelly Baker.