Family searches for answers to Alabama girl’s murder

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – Family members of 11-year-old Amberly Alexis Barnett are speaking out.
Amberly was staying with her aunt and the aunt’s next-door neighbor, 33-year-old Christopher Wayne Madison. Madison is charged with killing the little girl.
The 11-year-old went missing Friday night and was last seen at her Aunt’s home when the family took a quick trip to Walmart.
“Kid wanted to stay because like I said, she got Chinese, she wanted Chinese food, she got it. She wanted to stay home. It was cool,” said Jessie Crane, who lives with the family.
Less than an hour after they returned home, Amberly was gone.
Crane says cadaver dogs found Amberly’s body about two hundred yards behind Madison’s home Saturday morning.
Family members say they have one big question.
“All we want to know is why? How can you do this to a little child?” said Barnett.
