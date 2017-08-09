Family searching for missing woman last seen in Portland

Cottage Grove, Ore. (KEZI/CNN Newsource) – The search continues for a missing woman last seen in Portland.
Deputies said Demi Helenius went missing under suspicious circumstances.
They said she was at a self-help conference in Portland Saturday night, but didn’t check in after the break.
Deputies said she didn’t show up on Sunday and she hasn’t contacted her family.
Helenius’ car was found in Cottage Grove behind a gas station Monday afternoon.
Her brother and mother said it’s not like her to just disappear, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding her.
“Just cause the phone was found, just cause the car was found, it doesn’t put me at peace whatsoever, because the priceless commodity in this is my sister,” Casey Culley said. “The most important thing is my sister. Cars can be replaced, phones can be replaced, the priceless item here, my sister, is irreplaceable, hasn’t been found yet.”
Melody Helenius is Demi’s mother. She said, “We’re not sure if she drove it or another person but we need any eyewitness that can place her anywhere on i-5 south any time after 3pm Saturday. This is the most important clue the public can help us with.”
Police said there was no evidence of foul play in the 2013 Volkswagen bug.
It’s been taken to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in Portland.
Her phone was also found by a man who told police he saw someone throw it out of a car.