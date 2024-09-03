Family seeks help after rare syndrome strikes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A husband’s sudden, intense head and neck pain led to a shocking diagnosis: Eagle Syndrome, a rare condition causing an elongated styloid process, a bony protrusion at the base of the skull. Chris’s styloid process, at 8.5cm, is significantly larger than average, causing vascular compression and necessitating urgent surgeries.

Chris said he had been in immense pain and unable to work or enjoy his time with family. “”It set me back a lot, because I can’t even go play with my daughter in the pool. I can’t go play with my nieces and nephews. I am just an Uncle that has to sit cause I am always in pain.”

His wife Jaquelyn says it has been tough physically and emotionally. “It’s really heartbreaking to watch. At times, the only thing I can do is lay my hand on him and pray.”

The complicated, high-risk styloidectomies require a specialist surgeon. With the help and donation of Dr. Osborne at the Head and Neck Institute in Los Angeles, the family has secured the necessary procedures. However, they still face a significant financial hurdle: travel costs and associated expenses that are not covered, leaving them with a $35,000 bill.

With surgery dates looming in September, the family has turned to GoFundMe for help. Despite the amount, they remain hopeful, trusting in their faith and the generosity of others. They urge supporters to join them in prayer and, if possible, contribute to the GoFundMe.

