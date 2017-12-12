Family seeks help making their house a home again

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford family who has given so much to the community is now asking the community for help.
After buying their home in 2011, health issues started plaguing the Garcia family, making it hard for them to maintain it.
This weekend, volunteers with the Compassion Highway Project began cleaning it up.
“Yeah, I had — up until that point I had pretty much lost hope,” recounted homeowner Melony Garcia. “We’re always there, we try to help everybody we can. Just the amount of love and support we received this weekend it was — it was amazing.”
“I’ve never really loved anyone but myself. I’ve never been able to see past my own nose,” said volunteer Joshua Hayes. “And I saw this family. It opened up a door to a great big world that I’ve never really seen before. I mean, it’s honestly, it’s saved my life.”
Joshua has decided to keep working past the weekend and is asking for your help in making the house a home again.
If you want to help out you can visit the GoFundMe page or the Compassion Highway Project website.