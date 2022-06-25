Family that survived the South Obenchain Fire given new home

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Some Oregonians who lost their homes in the wildfires of 2020 are getting free houses.

Adair Homes created the “Legacy Program” to help families impacted by the fires by giving them homes, free of charge.

Three families across the state were chosen for the homes, including the Wamsley family who will get to rebuild their home in Eagle Point.

The Wamsleys lived on their land for over 27 years until the devastating South Obenchain Fire struck.

Without homeowners insurance to rebuild, the family was left in a tough situation.

Eventually, Adair Homes received a letter on their behalf from the Department of Human Services and the Salvation Army.

After hearing their story, the Adair team decided the Wamsleys were the perfect candidates for their Legacy Program.

“Adair Homes believes in the power of community,” the homebuilding company said. “The organization believes in hope, and stepping up to help where they can be of service. The Legacy Program is simply an extension of what they do every day, on a larger scale. Adair always aims to give their customers a quality home with a superior customer experience.”

You can follow these families’ journeys to rebuild on the Adair Homes website at www.adairhomes.com/givingback