Farmers rally for Klamath Co. to release water

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – About 30 Klamath Co. residents rallied in front of the Link River Wednesday.

The locals, primarily involved in agriculture were peacefully protesting the amount of water they are getting to use for farming.

According to Klamath Co. Commissioner, Donnie Boyd they’re getting about a 10th of the water they usually do. But Boyd said a judge ordered the county to take control of link lake.

“They’re saying our livelihood is going down Link River. Please take control of the lake, do your job and follow the court order,” said Commissioner Boyd.

Klamath Co. was the first in the state to declare a drought this year.

Wednesday Link River water levels were higher than normal. Commissioner Boyd told NBC5 News that’s because the bureau of reclamation is storing the water. Boyd said Klamath County’s Water Resource Dept. is working through the legality of the court order.

