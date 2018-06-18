Fatal crash at Hellgate Overlook, victims identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– New information has been released about a fatal crash in Grants Pass over the weekend.
According to Oregon State Police, early Saturday morning 21-year-old Hailee Fox called 911 to say she was driving 24-year-old Rodrigo Herrera to the hospital for injuries from an unknown altercation.
Police say that Fox made the call to 911 while she was driving but didn’t seem to know where she was. Rural Metro Fire and emergency responders began to make their way to Fox and Herrera from where the first call originated.
While they were responding to an area on Galice Road, troopers further up found Herrera lying in the road.
“At some point, the passenger who was the person that needed the medical attention was not in the car anymore,” said Capt. Tim Fox, OSP. “We’re not sure how exactly that happened.”
Troopers then made a request to Josephine County Sheriff’s Office for assistance around 1:35 a.m. upon finding an enormous portion of the rock wall dividing Galice Road from Hellgate Canyon missing.
Rural Metro personnel then repelled down the canyon, almost 390 feet, upon where they found Fox’s car, a Honda Civic, and Fox who had been ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Search & Rescue Rope teams repelled down the canyon to recover Fox and the vehicle and search for any other victims, which there were none.
Herrera is currently at the hospital recovering, though his condition is unknown. OSP is asking for help from the public on any information.
“If anything we would ask that if anybody knows where they came from, if they witnessed it, if they know where they might have been to please give our Oregon State police in Grants Pass office a call,” said Fox.
