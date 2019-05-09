Home
Fatal crash closes Highway 140 near Klamath Falls

Fatal crash closes Highway 140 near Klamath Falls

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead following a head on crash near Klamath Falls Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. about a mile west of the Running Y on Highway 140.

State police said a sedan drifted into the path of an eastbound semi.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have yet been released.

In a separate crash, a state trooper was involved in a non-injury wreck on Lakeshore Drive while responding to the crash.

The officer’s canine was taken to a local veterinarian.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »