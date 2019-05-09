Fatal crash closes Highway 140 near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead following a head on crash near Klamath Falls Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. about a mile west of the Running Y on Highway 140.
State police said a sedan drifted into the path of an eastbound semi.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have yet been released.
In a separate crash, a state trooper was involved in a non-injury wreck on Lakeshore Drive while responding to the crash.
The officer’s canine was taken to a local veterinarian.