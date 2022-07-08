Fatal crash in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after a crash in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said at about 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the Riverbanks Road area of Highway 260 west of Grants Pass.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Mazda pickup driven by 49-year-old Tracy Allen of Grants Pass left the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught fire and was totally engulfed in flames. Allen did not survive.

OSP said it’s not yet clear why the vehicle left the roadway.

The case remains under investigation.