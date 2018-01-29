Fatal crash investigation in Central Point still ongoing

Central Point, Ore.– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a fatal crash on North Foothill Road.
Police say the driver crashed into a tree this morning causing the car to catch fire.
One woman living nearby was home when it happened. Dessie Andress heard the crash, then saw the flames. While this one was very shocking to see, Andress says it’s not the first time a car has crashed in the area.
“Took out a telephone pole by our house one time. There was another incident where someone hit the same tree as this last accident. So it’s pretty dangerous out here.”
Andress says this was an unfortunate accident but she has seen many drivers go above the speed limit, sometimes hitting speeds, she estimates, of 70-75 mph.
The driver’s name has not been released but family members have been notified.