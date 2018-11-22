Fatal crash on Highway 140

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A person was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 140.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash happened at about 10:37 p.m. on November 21 near milepost 41 west of Klamath Falls.
Investigators determined a 2006 Ford F250 driven by a 19-year-old Klamath Falls man was traveling eastbound when the man lost control on the icy roadway. The truck crossed into the other lane, then onto the shoulder where it rolled multiple times.
One passenger inside the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Klamath Falls resident Angel Briones Cendejas, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The other passenger and driver were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.