Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Jackson County on Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon State Police report that one person died as a result of a three -vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 on Saturday, August 17. Here is the news release from Oregon State Police:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. 19 August 2024 – On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 10 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 38 in Jackson County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white Toyota Corolla, operated by Susan Dale O’Connell (73) of Talent, was traveling northbound in the right lane on I-5 near milepost 38 when it abruptly slowed and turned left in front of a white Ford F350 traveling northbound in the left lane.

The operator of the Ford, Jeffrey Scott Trouslot (49) of Klamath Falls, was unable to avoid the collision and struck the driver-side door of the Toyota. As a result of the impact, the front passenger tire of the Ford came loose and rolled northbound on I-5 striking a white Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Sergio Cervantes Valencia (44) of Turlock (CA), on the rear driver side.

Susan O’Connell was declared deceased at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Jackson County Fire, Mercy Flights, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the Oregon State Police.

