Fatal crash on Table Rock Road in Medford under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are investigating a fatal crash.

At about 7:26 a.m. Friday, officers and EMTs responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Table Rock Road overpass over Interstate 5.

According to Medford police, three vehicles were involved. One of them was flipped on its side. The driver of that vehicle was found dead. Everyone else was reportedly okay.

MPD’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating.

The name of the person who died will be released once family members have been notified.