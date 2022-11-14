Fatal crash reported in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man died after a two-vehicle crash in Klamath County.

Oregon State Police said on the morning of November 11, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa of Salem was driving a Chevrolet Astro eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle.

According to OSP, Cuautenango-Zacualpa crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly sustained minor injuries.

OSP said Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for about five hours due to the crash.