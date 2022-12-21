Fatal crash reported in Klamath County

KENO, Ore. – A person from White City was killed in a Klamath County crash Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said on the evening of December 19, 26-year-old Elijah Nathanial Allen of White City was driving a Ford Escape when he pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Road.

According to OSP, Allen’s vehicle was struck by the pickup truck on the driver’s side. Allen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Dodge were not injured.

OSP said the roadway was closed for about seven hours while the investigation was conducted.