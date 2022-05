SELMA, Ore. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 199 Monday.

The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident on Highway 199 near Clear Creek Road north of Selma just before noon on May 23, 2022.

As of 12:30 p.m., Highway 199 was still closed as Oregon State Police investigate.

No further information was provided by firefighters.

For traffic updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com