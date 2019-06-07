Home
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 199 west of Grants Pass

WILDERVILLE, Ore. – A person died in a head-on crash in Josephine County Friday morning.

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 7500 block of Redwood Highway at about 7:00 a.m. on June 7.

When crews arrived, they found two drivers seriously injured. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, one of the drivers died before arriving.

A dog was also killed in the crash.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately released by first responders.

