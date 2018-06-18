Fatal fire under investigation in Siskiyou County

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – Police are investigating a fire-related death in northern California.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they—along with the Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department—responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Hart Avenue in Dunsmuir just before midnight on June 17.
About half-an-hour later, 79-year-old William Morgan was found dead inside the residence.
According to SCSO, the cause of the fire is under investigation since a fatality occurred.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim, his family, and friends in the aftermath of his tragic death. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour dispatch center at 530-841-2900.”
The sheriff’s office is taking the opportunity to remind the public to be cautious when using heating devices and igniting fireplaces or stoves. “As most citizens know, this time of the year is warmer but temperatures sometimes plummet during nighttime hours, which results in many people starting fires for warmth and comfort,” SCSO wrote. “We ask our fellow citizens to be careful and to ensure they have working fire/smoke alarms (with fresh batteries) and the installation of carbon monoxide alarms should also be considered. All flammable materials should be kept well clear of fire and heat sources. Ensure that stoves and fireplaces are periodically inspected by licensed professionals and it is always prudent to closely monitor all vulnerable populations when they are in structures that utilize heating appliances, stoves, and fireplaces.”