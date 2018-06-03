Fatal hit-and-run in Cave Junction, OSP looking for suspect

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– Oregon State Police are asking for assistance in understanding more about an fatal hit-and-run.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a disturbance on Hwy 199 and Patton Bar Road. While responding, troopers received notice that a vehicle had possible struck someone related to the disturbance call.
According to a preliminary investigation, two people were arguing in a vehicle heading southbound. Corey Fletcher, 31, supposedly jumped out of the moving vehicle causing the driver 23-year-old Andrea Ayala to stop the vehicle and run to the nearest residence for emergency assistance.
When Ayala returned, Fletcher was conscious and as she was helping him back into the car, both were hit by an unknown vehicle traveling north. The driver apparently stopped and then got back on the road heading northbound on Hwy 199 towards Cave Junction.
Troopers say Fletcher suffered fatal injuries and died on-scene. Ayala was taken to the hospital with injuries.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact OSP Southern Command Center at 541-474-3174 – case number SP 18-201309.
