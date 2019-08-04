Fatal motorcycle crash in Talent, police investigating alcohol impairment

TALENT, Ore.– An Ashland man died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating alcohol impairment as a possible contributing factor to the crash.
Around 7:30 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call reporting the crash on Colver Road at the intersection with Hartley Road. Deputies responded to the scene along with personnel from the Phoenix and Talent police departments. Fire District #5 and Mercy Flights crews also responded.
Deputies say a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Timothy Jay Self, 55, of Ashland, left the roadway and struck a ditch. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Self sustained serious injuries and was unconscious when medical personnel arrived.
He was transported by Mercy Flights ambulance to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.
Deputies believe alcohol impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the investigation, which will include a routine toxicology analysis. Results are typically not available for several weeks.
