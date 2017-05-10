Fatal plane crash in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon State Police are at the scene of a fatal plane crash near Klamath Falls.
The small plane went down in a field in near the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport in the area of the Southside Bypass and Homedale Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
OSP troopers have secured the scene until Federal Aviation Administration officials arrive.
There is no word on who was piloting the plane, but OSP tweeted, “The plane crash is a confirmed fatal. No other details.”
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the airplane was registered as “experimental.”
Witnesses told police the plane was flying erratically moments before the crash.
