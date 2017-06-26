Fatal shooting in Rogue River ruled self-defense

Medford, Ore. – No criminal charges will be filed concerning a fatal shooting that occurred in Rogue River on April 23.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Haase was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed David Anthony Vaughn.
The D.A.’s office said Haase fired a single shot in response to Vaughn’s entry into his residence amid threats of assault.
Based on witness statement and evidence, the D.A.’s office ruled the shooting was justified under Oregon law.
The law states a person may use deadly physical force against another if that person is entering or trying to enter a dwelling with the intent to use unlawful physical force.
