Fatal shooting under investigation in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A fatal shooting shocked a Klamath Falls neighborhood.
Police and medical crews were called to a home on Worden Avenue at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
A woman told 911 she had shot a man.
Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee said, “We respond to this location approximately 15 minutes ago, after receiving a report from a female caller that she had shot a male inside the residence.”
The woman was questioned and taken into custody by Klamath Falls police.
“When we arrived on scene, we found a male victim,” Chief Henslee explained. “We started CPR, tried to resuscitate him. But unfortunately, that was not successful and he has passed away.”
The names of the victim and the woman in custody have not been released.
Police say a weapon has been recovered.
The neighborhood was sealed off, and a youth center across the street was locked down as a precaution.