Fatal shooting reported near Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said on Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Jacob Benson appears to have entered the home of a man living in the 100 block of Browntown Road after a verbal argument.

The person in the home reportedly shot and killed Benson. He was the one who called police and is cooperating with the investigation.

OSP believes the incident is a case of self-defense.

Officers are continuing to investigate.