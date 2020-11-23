Fatal shooting under investigation in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was shot dead after an apparent argument in the parking lot of an Ashland hotel.
The Ashland Police Department said at about 4:20 a.m. on November 23, officers responded to a shooting at the Stratford Inn parking lot.
When police arrived, they found a dead man with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Robert Paul Keegan of Talent, was arrested at the scene for second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangering, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
APD said they believe Keegan and the victim were both guests at the Stratford Inn. The shooting was reportedly the result of some sort of argument between the two men.
While the victim’s identity is known to investigators, the information won’t be released publicly until his family has been notified.
The crime scene at the Stratford Inn remains under investigation.