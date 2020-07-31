Fatal shooting under investigation in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A death investigation is underway in the Galice area.
Oregon State Police said they got the call around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
Police are releasing little information at this time, but they said a couple was camping out in a remote area on Bureau of Land Management land and there was an altercation.
OSP Sergeant Jeff Proulx explained, “The gal was transported to Three Rivers Hospital with a gunshot wound and that’s where they tried to do some life-saving efforts with her but were unable to do it.”
At the time this article was published, police did not comment on how the woman got to the hospital but they did say the hospital called 9-1-1 and troopers immediately responded.
The woman’s boyfriend is currently in custody, OSP said.
