Fatal stabbing in Wolf Creek, suspect in custody

WOLF CREEK, Ore.– Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a fatal stabbing last night in the Wolf Creek area.
Reports say around 9 p.m. officers found suspect Kyle L. Winn, 32, barricaded in a nearby residence. The Oregon State Police SWAT team was deployed and Winn was taken into custody early Saturday morning.
The victim’s name has not yet been released but police say Winn had just met the victim on Friday. Winn was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for murder as well as an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.