Fatal stabbing near Cave Junction school

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in a backyard. Illinois Valley Fire District crew members responded to the 100 block of North Boundary Avenue, that’s near Evergreen Elementary School. They found the man had already perished from his wounds.
Oregon State Police detectives on are scene and investigating. IVFD could not confirm if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story and more information is expected Wednesday.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
