Fatal two-vehicle crash leaves one dead, three in hospital

Selma, Ore.– On Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 21.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a green Nissan Frontier, operated by Ryan Risely, 26, of Lexington KY, was traveling northbound on Hwy 199 when it left the roadway and lost control. The vehicle entered the southbound lane of travel and impacted a blue Mazda 5, operated by Diego Thor, 37, of Crescent City, California.
Risley sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Diego Thor and a juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. Another passenger, Moei Thor, 35, sustained serious injury and was transported by air ambulance to the hospital
Hwy 199 was closed for approximately 4.5 hours following the crash. No information yet on what may have caused Risley to lose control of the vehicle.
OSP was assisted by Illinois Valley Fire, AMR, Mercy Flights, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
