Fatal vehicle crash in Williams, 21-year-old pronounced dead

WILLIAMS, Ore.– A 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene this morning of a vehicle crash in the Williams area.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a resident who had come across a vehicle at the 2100 block of Kincaid Road.

Deputies soon found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree off the side of the road. The driver was identified at Philip J. Carpenter. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. No witnesses have been located at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

