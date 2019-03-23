Fatal vehicle crash in Williams, 21-year-old pronounced dead

WILLIAMS, Ore.– A 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene this morning of a vehicle crash in the Williams area.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a resident who had come across a vehicle at the 2100 block of Kincaid Road.
Deputies soon found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree off the side of the road. The driver was identified at Philip J. Carpenter. He was the only one in the vehicle.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. No witnesses have been located at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.