Fatal West Point crash under investigation

WEST POINT, Vir. (NBC) – The U.S Military Academy at West Point is investigating after a five ton truck overturned, killing one cadet and injuring 19 others. All of them were seniors in the class of 2020.
General Darryl Williams, West Point Superintendent Lt. General Darryl Williams stated, “Today was a tragic day for the west point community and our U.S. Army.”
Two soldiers, including the driver, were also hurt. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
The group was on its way to tactical training early Thursday morning, traveling through rugged terrain.
Lt. General Williams said, “We want to make sure that our soldiers and our cadets train in realistic training environments so this is part of our realistic training.”
NBC News military contributor Colonel Jack Jacobs was asked how a tragedy like this can affect the U.S. military academy. He replied, “Everybody knows everybody else, everybody relies on everybody else. It affects them very, very deeply… all of them very deeply.
The trucks, known as medium tactical vehicles, have been in accidents before. The worst was in 2016 when soldiers from Fort Hood in Texas flipped over crossing a flooded stream. Nine were killed.
In 2009, 13 soldiers were injured in a rollover at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
At West Point Thursday, the superintendent said the academy was pulling together. “This is the United States Army. We are strong,” he said.
Friday morning, other cadets are right back out there—the training not stopping.
We still do not know the identity of the cadet who was killed. Per policy, the military waits 24 hours after the family has been notified to release the information to the public. That should happen later Friday.