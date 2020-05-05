Fatal Wolf Creek shooting justified, prosecutors say

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – A man who shot and killed a stranger on his property won’t face any charges.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said on April 2, a Wolf Creek man was talking with someone at his Speaker Road property when they heard gunshots nearby. The man grabbed a rifle and went to investigate.
Investigators said as the man walked down his driveway he was shot at by Preston James Sweaney, who had driven onto the man’s property. The man fired two shots in return and went back up the driveway to call 9-1-1.
When police arrived at the scene, they said they found Sweaney dead in his vehicle with a rifle on his lap. A pistol and shotgun were found on the passenger seat along with cash and methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.
After an investigation, the district attorney’s office determined the property owner’s use of deadly force was justified and he will not face prosecution.