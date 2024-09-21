Father bikes to fight cancer after losing daughter, 7 years running

MEDFORD, Ore. – Losing a child to cancer is every parent’s worst nightmare, but one local dad is biking to make a difference.

Sarah Wood lost her battle with cancer in November of 2020 and her father decided he wanted to do something to fight back.

By riding his bike over 200 miles in the month of September.

For the past 7 years, Eric wood has taken part in the great cycle challenge, raising money to fight childhood cancer.

His daughter Sarah was diagnosed with brain cancer in her junior year at Eagle Point High School.

She died at 23 years old .

“My daughter asked me what we were going to do to remember her,” He told NBC 5 News.

This is kinda what I’ve done, and it helps me very much to survive what she went through.

Wood says while his daughter was receiving treatment, he had first hand experience of how devastating the disease can be.

“Seeing all the other children struggle really just opened my eyes especially like infants that you couldn’t even tell them why they were sick and dying.”

For the month of September, he sets a goal of biking 200 miles, and collecting $6,000 in donations.

He’s already more than halfway though his mile goal, and has raised more than $5k… All the while thinking of those he’s helping.

I get tired, I get hot, I’m not in the greatest of shape, but I can get off and rest and these kids that are fighting cancer are forced to go through this battle until the end and there’s no way to get off and take a break.

Altogether, through his 7 years with the Great Cycle Challenge, he’s ridden over 1,700 miles and raised nearly $18,000 to combat gaps in childhood cancer funding.

Cancer funding is underfunded for kids cancer and a lot of times they’ll put them in the adult protocols and there will be secondary illness caused by that. Chemo and radiation absolutely does a number on those bodies that are just growing up.

He says the support he’s received means so much to him, from donations, to the shop that keeps him on the road.

I have great resources like Jeff at Adventure Cycles that helps us to keep my bike on the road. It’s really cool because he’s backed up and he’ll get my bike in and out in a day because they’re supporting this great fundraiser.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in America.

To donate or to get involved visit his website here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.