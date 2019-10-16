Father of Sandy Hook victim awarded $450k in defamation suit

MADISON, Wisc. – The father of a Sandy Hook victim has was awarded nearly half-a-million dollars a lawsuit against a conspiracy theorist.
Lenny Pozner was awarded $450,000 in his suit against James Fetzer.
Pozner lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012.
Noah was one of 20 children and six adults killed in the massacre.
Fetzer wrote the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” claiming the attack was not real.
Pozner said the book has caused him to receive numerous threats. “It causes people to believe that I lied about my son’s death, that my son didn’t die and that I’m somehow doing that for some other reason.”
Fetzer’s attorneys say he never intended for his book to encourage anyone to threaten Pozner or incite violence.