Father, son lost in surf near Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. – A father died while trying to rescue his son from drowning in the Pacific Ocean near Rockaway Beach, Oregon. The son hasn’t been found and is presumed to be dead.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 2:20 p.m. on June 6, a 17-year-old from Fort Collins, Colorado was riding a bodyboard in the surf when he was knocked off the board by a wave. Family members saw the incident and noticed the 17-year-old was in distress. The teen’s father, also from Fort Collins, jumped into the water to try to save his son. After several minutes, family members on shore lost sight of both father and son.
OSP said the Coast Guard initiated a search for the pair. A helicopter crew eventually located the father, who was dead. The son remains missing and is presumed dead. However, the search is ongoing.
OSP released no further information about this incident.