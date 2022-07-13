Fauci: 2nd COVID-19 booster for those under 50 could be coming soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – People under the age of 50 may soon be advised to roll up their sleeves for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, said an official recommendation could be coming in the near future.

“Well, it’s being very seriously and actively considered,” he stated. “We were talking about this just literally every day for the last couple of days. Obviously, this is something that is an FDA regulatory decision, those are the people most qualified to look at the data and to make a decision whether or not they would extend the regulation to be able to give it to people less than 50, but I can tell you this is something that is being actively discussed. I can’t predict if and when it will happen, but I believe it’s going to be within a very reasonable period of time.”

The 81-year-old Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 last month but says he is feeling fine now, thanks in large part to his shots and boosters.