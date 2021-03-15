Fauci calls on former President Trump to support vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – One of America’s top doctors is urging former President Trump to go public supporting the coronavirus vaccine.
Public health officials are pushing the coronavirus vaccine on conservative media after an NPR-PBS-Marist poll found nearly half of Trump supporters don’t plan to take it.
Now, America’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging the former president to speak up. “How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to make… would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration,” Fauci said. “It makes absolutely no sense.”
As other former presidents roll out a new public service announcement, more people are getting shots.
The government says more than a quarter of adults have had at least one dose and 15% of the country is fully protected.
The new relief bill provides money for vaccine distribution and $422 billion in direct payments.
Those payments started hitting bank accounts over the weekend.
Republicans point out billions approved for pensions, libraries and the arts that they say have nothing to do with the virus.
Republican Senator John Barrasso from Wyoming said, “To call this COVID relief is really false advertising.”
This week, the Biden administration hits the road to convince the public otherwise. Seven stops in five days starting with Vice President Harris Monday in Las Vegas.