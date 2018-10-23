Fawn displaced by the Carr Fire returned to the wild

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A baby deer rescued from the Carr Fire has been released into the wild.
The Carr Fire burned nearly 230,000 acres in Shasta and Trinity Counties. Three firefighters were killed in the fire before it was contained. Over 1,000 residences were destroyed.
The fire affected wildlife in the area as well. On July 28, California Highway Patrol Sergeant David Fawson saved a tiny deer from the rapidly approaching Carr Fire. He took it to Siskiyou Safe Haven, a deer rescue organization.
The fawn was later named “Carra” and a picture of Fawson and Carra went viral on Facebook.
During her time with Siskiyou Safe Haven, Carra was fed by a bottle containing a special formula before she was fed the same type of plants she’d eventually eat in the wild.
Carra was released on October 23 along with ten other fawns who were found injured or abandoned. Now, the fawns are roaming free in the Shasta Valley Wildlife Refuge, an area where deer hunting is prohibited.