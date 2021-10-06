Fawn Fire victims reacts to arson suspect

30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva appeared back in court Tuesday. But criminal proceedings are on hold until she undergoes a mental exam.
One couple who lost their home to the Fawn Fire is hurt and angry. KHSL’s Ana Torrea spoke with them.
“She probably is crazy, she has to be to do this,” said fire survivor Charles Webb. “They’ll probably end up letting her go.”
Charles and Debbie Webb lived on their property for almost 15 years. Now, all that’s left are burned cars, fallen trees, and debris. The couple is still hurting and angry.
Debbie said, “Because I can’t stand what she’s done to us and there’s nothing we can do to let people that we’re mad. We’re upset. We have nothing.”
You can see what’s left of Charles and Debbie Webb’s home: piles of burned metal stacked on top of each other.
“185 structures gone, 185 buildings,” Debbie said. “How fair is that, that she can do this?”
The Webbs are now staying in their mobile home on their scorched property.
As for Souverneva, she’s facing a felony arson charge with enhancements because the fire started during a state of emergency. If convicted, she could face up to nine years in state prison.