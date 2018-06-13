FBI agent charged with assault in negligent shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) – The Dancing FBI agent who was caught-on-camera accidentally shooting a man appeared in a Colorado court Wednesday.
29-year-old Chase Bishop was charged with assault in the second degree.
He was at a Denver nightclub when he was caught on camera dropping his gun while doing a backflip.
Cellphone video showed his gun going off with a flash when he picked it up.
The bullet struck a bystander, causing a non-lethal injury to his leg.
Bishop surrendered to police and was booked Tuesday, then released on a $1,000 bond.
The judge ruled Wednesday that he can travel back to his home in Washington before his next court date.
Bishop may face additional charges, depending on the results of a blood-alcohol content analysis.