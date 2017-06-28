FBI agent indicted for actions following LaVoy Finicum shooting

Portland, Ore. – A Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent has been indicted for allegedly lying about firing his weapon during the attempted arrest of Robert LaVoy Finicum.
Finicum was involved in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January, 2016.
In June, 2017, a federal grand jury charged W. Joseph Astarita, a member of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, with making false statements and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The D.O.J. said Astarita lied when he said he did not fire any rounds, when in fact he knew he had shot two rounds during the arrest attempt.
During a court appearance on June 28, Astarita entered not guilty pleas on all counts.
A copy of the federal indictment is available here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-or/pr/fbi-special-agent-indicted-making-false-statements-and-obstruction-justice