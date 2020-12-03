FBI joins investigation into homicide of Aidan Ellison

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is joining the investigation into the homicide of an Ashland man.
Police said on November 23, 19-year-old Aidan Ellison was shot and killed by 47-year-old Robert Paul Keegan in the parking lot of Ashland’s Stratford Inn.
Keegan pleaded not guilty and claims he shot Ellison in self-defense. Ashland Police say there’s no evidence to support that, as neither Keegan’s face or Ellison’s hands showed any markings indicating that.
This past Wednesday, dozens of community members came together in remembrance of Ellison by holding a vigil in front of the Jackson County courthouse demanding justice. They said Ellison was murdered because he was Black. Ashland police said it’s unknown whether race played a role in the shooting.
On Thursday, December 3, the Ashland Police Department announced the FBI joined the investigation to “assess whether there are any potential violations of federal laws.”
APD said even though the shooting hasn’t been identified as a “bias crime,” it is “important to examine all aspects of this case and determine whether a bias crime has been committed.”
Ashland police said they’re grateful for the FBI’s engagement on this case.