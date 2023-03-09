FBI offers reward for info about electrical substation shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. – The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the people who vandalized electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest.

On November 22, 2022, there was an incident at the Barneslake Substation in Tumwater, Washington. According to the FBI, a transformer radiator was punctured several times, causing the substation to go offline for several hours. Three 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene.

A couple of days later, several pieces of power equipment were shot at the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander Substation in Oregon City, Oregon. Investigators reportedly found a hole cut in the perimeter fence and bullet holes in several reactors.

“Attacks on power grid substations have gripped our nation’s attention in recent months because of the devastating threat they pose to our infrastructure. Entire communities – hospitals, schools, and local businesses – might conceivably be incapacitated for many days,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI continues to work diligently not only to identify and arrest those responsible for these wanton acts but also to disrupt any future criminal plots which might wreak even greater havoc to our community. Presently, we remain unclear on the motive for their actions. However, we do understand fully their catastrophic potential. Consequently, apprehension of those responsible must be a top priority for law enforcement and this is why we are now urgently requesting our citizens’ help in identifying those responsible.”

In an effort to help catch the people responsible for the shootings, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect — or suspects — responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.