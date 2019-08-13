FBI raids Jeffrey Epstein’s private island

LITTLE SAINT JAMES ISLAND, U.S.V.I. (NBC) – FBI agents raided Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean Monday in a vivid display that the probe into his alleged sex trafficking ring is continuing despite his death.
A swarm of federal agents was seen fanning out across Little St. James off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Epstein purchased the picturesque island for about $8 million in 1998, and he went on to build a sprawling estate.
The raid came two days after Epstein died as a result of a suspected suicide.
He was found unresponsive August 10 in his cell in a federal jail in Manhattan, where he was being held without bond on child sex trafficking charges.
Monday’s raid on Epstein’s island included officials from the New York Police Department, who are members of the FBI New York Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.