FBI seeks D.C. pipe bomb suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A U.S. Capitol police officer died Thursday night, following Wednesday’s violent clash.
Capitol police say Officer Brian Sicknick was injured while engaging with protesters at the Capitol. He later collapsed at his division office and was taken to a local hospital.
Sicknick died from his injuries around 9:30 p.m. EST Thursday.
He joined the Capitol police in July of 2008.
He’s the fifth person to die from Wednesday’s riot.
Capitol police say there will be an investigation into his death.