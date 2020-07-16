FCC approves new three-digit suicide hotline number

WASHINGTON, D.C. – You will soon be able to use just three numbers to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to designate “9-8-8” as the hotline’s new number.
The agency says it will be easier for people to remember compared to the current ten-digit number, which is 800-273-8255.
It won’t go until effect until July 2022, so anyone needing help should still continue to contact the current number.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) is a long-time advocate for the three-digit number. “Mental health must be treated with the same urgency as physical health,” he said. “Today’s decision making 9-8-8 the go-to, easy-to-remember phone number takes an important step toward achieving that goal – which is especially important in light of the many mental health challenges touched off by dealing with COVID-19.”
According to the FCC, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. since 2008.