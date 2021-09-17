FDA advisory committee votes against boosters

The panel was presented with two key questions: Is immunity waning? And will boosters restore it?
A lot of the data US health experts are looking to is from Israel which started giving boosters July 29th.
On the issue of waning immunity, their data shows the more time that passed since initial vaccination the more likely people were to get breakthrough infections.
On boosters’ effectiveness, multiple studies—again, many from Israel1—show a third dose makes breakthrough infections less likely by turbo-charging the production of antibodies.
Deputy Director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review Dr. Phil Krause said, “One of the issues in this is that much of the data that’s been presented and being discussed today is not peer-reviewed and has not been reviewed by FDA.”
A briefing document ahead of Friday’s meeting made it clear: the FDA wants US data.
The World Health Organization has been arguing against the use of boosters in wealthier countries until most of the rest of the world is vaccinated.
The Biden administration said the US has “plenty of supply of all three vaccines for boosters.”