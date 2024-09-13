FDA approves Airpods over-the-counter hearing aid feature

(NBC News) – The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first over-the-counter hearing aid software device, and it’s designed to be used with Apple Airpods.

After the feature is installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, it enables compatible versions of the Airpods Pro to serve as an over-the-counter hearing aid. The device is intended to be used by individuals 18 years or older with mild to moderate hearing impairment.

It is set up using an iPhone or iPad, and the user’s hearing levels are accessed from the healthkit to customize the device, which includes refining the volume, tone, and balance settings.

A clinical study demonstrated that those who used the Apple feature achieved similar benefits to those who had a professional fitting of the same device.

